Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 37.5% Higher This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $420,956.06 and approximately $461.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

