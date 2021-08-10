CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.32 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $42.84 or 0.00094884 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $34.41 million and $14.32 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,052 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

