Cryptocean Hits Market Cap of $20.67 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $20.67 million and $366,797.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00005495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00866217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00109190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00152445 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

