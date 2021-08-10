CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $175,926.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $930,002.30 and approximately $175,926.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,019 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

