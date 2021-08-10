CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.34

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.34 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 10702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.08.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.87%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

