CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

