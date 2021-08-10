Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

NYSE:CW opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

