Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $919,899. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

