CV Sciences (CVSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CVSI opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.