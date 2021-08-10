CVCoin (CVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,114.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003337 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $18.85 million and $38,114.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

