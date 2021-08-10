CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
CVV opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.62.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
