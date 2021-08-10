CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 524,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

