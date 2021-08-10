CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 239,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

