CyberFi Token (CFi) Reaches Market Cap of $14.75 Million

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberFi Token has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and $307,474.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFi Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00019022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

CyberFi Token Profile

CyberFi Token (CRYPTO:CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,013 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . CyberFi Token’s official website is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

