D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,418. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

