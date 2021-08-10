DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NKLA traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 20,131,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704,907. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

