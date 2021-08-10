DAEX Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $30,829.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00865556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00108891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00153998 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

