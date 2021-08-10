Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.83 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.83 billion and $468.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00866217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00109190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00152445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,821,998,163 coins and its circulating supply is 5,821,997,675 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

