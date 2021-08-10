Dale Craig Kesler Sells 11,711 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dale Craig Kesler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

EXP stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. 385,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

