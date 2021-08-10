DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $51,741.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00869705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00109060 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,471,181,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

