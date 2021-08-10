Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Reaches $18,149.15

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $18,149.15 and approximately $40.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00032689 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00036405 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.