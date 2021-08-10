Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.13

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Datamine has a total market cap of $565,113.03 and approximately $12,433.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,269,599 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

