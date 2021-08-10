Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,115 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,961.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370 over the last ninety days.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

