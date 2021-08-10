Datum Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $47,044.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

