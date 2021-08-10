DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

NYSE MGP opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

