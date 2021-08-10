DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $345,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

