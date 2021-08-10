DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 817,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

