DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.55. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $237.94.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

