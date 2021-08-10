DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,332,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,332 shares of company stock worth $3,275,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

