DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,281 shares of company stock worth $120,177,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

