DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,183,993 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,183,993 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.