David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 3.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 3.64% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:NJAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,521. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.