David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $2.77 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,885,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.21. 1,215,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

