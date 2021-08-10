David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,494,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. 426,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $176.81.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

