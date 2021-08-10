David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,764.00. 40,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,591.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

