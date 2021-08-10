David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 13,445 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,648 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,016,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

