Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 131,937 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.73% of ZIX worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

ZIX stock remained flat at $$7.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,885. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.