Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,572 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of FireEye worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $112,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.