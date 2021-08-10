Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

