Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $7.20 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.41% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,223,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 319,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,176. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

