Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after buying an additional 89,538 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PEP traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 101,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,611. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

