Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. 22,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.