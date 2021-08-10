Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Mimecast worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 398.7% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 871,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

