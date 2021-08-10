Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 33,105 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.42. 55,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,773. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

