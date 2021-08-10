DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.32

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 27250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.924 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

