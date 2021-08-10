Dean Warren Butler Sells 750 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SYNA stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.26. 287,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,363. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

