Dean Warren Butler Sells 750 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SYNA stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.26. 287,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,363. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.01.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
