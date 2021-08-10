DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 0.4% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,215,593,219 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

