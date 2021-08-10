DecentBet Trading 86.6% Higher This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,628.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00865172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00109496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00153101 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

