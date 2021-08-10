DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $773.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,543,706 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

