DeFinition (DZI) Price Tops $0.15

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $342,468.92 and $3.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.